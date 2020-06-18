Lujan, Miranda

School: Mandela international
Future plans: Attending NM Highlands university, Game And Fish program.
Accomplishments: Honors in orchestra and mentorship
Favorite quote: We didn’t realize we were making memories, we were jus having fun. “Winnie The Pooh”
Favorite memory: Having fun and hanging out with my friends
Advice to future generations: Do your homework and turn it in
Parents' names: Lisa Encinias
