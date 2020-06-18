Lujan, Miranda

School: Mandela international

Future plans: Attending NM Highlands university, Game And Fish program.

Accomplishments: Honors in orchestra and mentorship

Favorite quote: We didn’t realize we were making memories, we were jus having fun. “Winnie The Pooh”

Favorite memory: Having fun and hanging out with my friends

Advice to future generations: Do your homework and turn it in

Parents' names: Lisa Encinias

