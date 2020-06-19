School: Mandela International Magnet School
Future plans: Kaitlyn will begin studying pre-dentistry at the University of New Mexico this fall.
Accomplishments: State Seal of Bilingualism, Spanish Future Voices 1st Place in Film
Extracurriculars: Lensic Future Voices Film Festival Varsity Soccer
Favorite quote: “If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.
Parents' names: Lisa Lujan & Eric Lujan
