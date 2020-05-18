Lopeztest, Henrytest

School: Alta Loma Test High School
Future plans: I'm going to take a gap hour. And it'll be cool. I think too many people take too much time to "find themselves"
Accomplishments: I took some really cool tests and they were cool
Extracurriculars: Preparing for tests and when I took them, i'd review tests.
Favorite quote: A test a day keeps the doctor away
Favorite memory: Taking a test in the rain and locking eyes with someone special.
Advice to future generations: Prepare for tests.
Parents' names: Henry and Lucie
