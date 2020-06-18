Looft, Maximilian

School: Santa Fe High School

Future plans: Max will be attending Santa Fe Community College in the fall majoring in Creative Writing and will also be working towards a certificate in woodworking.

Accomplishments: Max was a writer for The Demon Tattler, Santa Fe High School's online newspaper during his sophomore and junior years. As a senior, he was copy editor, in charge of editing all stories before being posted online. In his senior year, he entered the Name the Rover Contest where Max was chosen as a semi-finalist. His submission for the next Mars rover was GRIT, which is an acronym for Geologic Retrieval Investigation and Testing.

Extracurriculars: He was chosen to be a contributing writer / intern at the Santa Fe Reporter. The project was called Roadmap for Resilience and it was about Santa Fe Community College’s vision and programs for a sustainable future. Max's contribution was about space travel and the challenges of growing food hydroponically in zero-gravity environments.

Favorite memory: A favorite memory is when Max's furry brother, Levi, arrived in our home. Levi is our beloved dog and Max's friend.

Advice to future generations: It's okay to fail. Failure is not the end, it's a bump in the road. Keep moving forward.

Parents' names: Erin & Gary Looft

