Lewis, Anna
School: New Mexico School for the Arts
Future plans: After a gap semester for work and travel, I will attend Berklee College of Music in Boston starting January, 2022.
Accomplishments: I have sung in more than 25 NMSA performances and several choral concerts with Coro de Cámara. I have also performed in more than 13 musical theater productions with Pandemonium Productions, including roles as Ursula in The Little Mermaid and Genie in Aladdin. I have received a $15,000 annual scholarship from Berklee. I look forward to new musical and personal growth in this next phase of my education.
Extracurriculars: I have enjoyed singing with choral groups like Coro de Cámara. I work part time in Santa Fe. Prior to the pandemic, I was a singing hostess at the Cantina at la Casa Sena.
Favorite quote: By nature I am an experimenter --- Walt Disney
Favorite memory: My favorite memories are of the times I was able to let go of schoolwork and have fun with the people I love.
Advice to future generations: School is important, but who you are and what you need to be your best is more important.
Parents' names: Matt and Melissa Lewis
