Lawrence, Emma

School: Santa Fe Preparatory School
Future plans: Emma is taking a gap year before attending Smith College in the fall of 2021.
Accomplishments: Emma was a 6-year recipient of the Malone Foundation tuition scholarship to Santa Fe Prep. In her junior year, she received the Williams College Book Award and was inducted into the Cum Laude Society. In her senior year she received the presidential scholarship to Smith College as well as the Santa Fe Prep Kurth Humanities Award.
Extracurriculars: Emma danced on the NDI New Mexico "Xcel" Company for four years as well as training at NDI since age 10. She was a Prep Peer Mentor for three years and worked as a Generation Next writer and Breakthrough tutor during her junior and senior year.
Favorite quote: "The pursuit of the thing is the thing."
Favorite memory: Driving into the first day of senior year with my best friends - blasting music, sipping iced coffee, and wearing our Class of 2020 t-shirts.
Advice to future generations: Just get one thing done at a time. Don't get too far ahead of yourself because you'll be surprised how fast time goes by when you're not living in the present. Take it easy and enjoy your time with classmates, family, and friends - you'll find the hard stuff doesn't seem quite as hard in hindsight.
Parents' names: George Lawrence and Michele Lis
