Komis, Ianandra

School: St. Michael's High School

Future plans: Ianandra will attend the University of California at Santa Cruz where he will try out for the Tennis team. Ianandra is majoring in Business and Finance. His dad however wants Ianandra to win an Oscar!

Accomplishments: Received the Block M award. Was on the President's Honor Roll and A Honor Roll. Lettered in Sports and Academics.

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Choral Arts Society, Varsity Football, Varsity Tennis, Ski Club, Black Belt in Shotokan Karate

Favorite quote: These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess. --Kobe Bryant

Favorite memory: The Banana Story

Advice to future generations: Just be yourself. Your uniqueness will go far in this world.

Parents' names: Peter & Dorinda Komis

