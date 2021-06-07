Komis, Ianandra
School: St. Michael's High School
Future plans: Ianandra will attend the University of California at Santa Cruz where he will try out for the Tennis team. Ianandra is majoring in Business and Finance. His dad however wants Ianandra to win an Oscar!
Accomplishments: Received the Block M award. Was on the President's Honor Roll and A Honor Roll. Lettered in Sports and Academics.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Choral Arts Society, Varsity Football, Varsity Tennis, Ski Club, Black Belt in Shotokan Karate
Favorite quote: These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess. --Kobe Bryant
Favorite memory: The Banana Story
Advice to future generations: Just be yourself. Your uniqueness will go far in this world.
Parents' names: Peter & Dorinda Komis
