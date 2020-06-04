School: Santa Fe Indian School
Future plans: I plan to study Political Science and/or Ethnicity, Race, & Migration at Yale University
Accomplishments: I’m a Gates Millennium Scholar and graduated Salutatorian
Extracurriculars: President of Born Braves Society (GSA), Senior Class President, Fellow at the Santa Fe Council on International Relations, Secretary of National Honor Society, Tutor for Breakthrough Santa Fe, Writer for Generation Next, Steering Committee Member of YUCCA (Youth United for Climate Crisis Action)
Favorite quote: “It’s not the waking, it’s the rising” - Hozier
Favorite memory: Field trips to Nambe Falls and Taos Gorge, because they were really fun days to spend with my friends
Advice to future generations: Always remember that your voice is important and deserves to be listened to. Work hard, think critically, and let your voice be heard.
Parents' names: Kenneth and Valerie Johnson
