Howe, Jordan

School: New Mexico School for the Arts

Future plans: I am going to Mason Gross Rutger New Brunswick New Jersey to be a Costume designer

Accomplishments: The Deans scholarship which is worth 13,000 One time grant which is worth 2,000

Extracurriculars: None

Favorite quote: Go into something that you want to be proud of. Not something to impress others.

Favorite memory: My last performance of the Addams Family Musical is when I finally got all my lines down because I use different remembering techniques and it paid off.

Advice to future generations: Don’t procrastinate it does not help you one bit. All it does is get in the way of what you want to achieve.

Parents' names: Carol Brickler

