Howe, Jordan

Howe, JordanSchool: New Mexico School for the ArtsFuture plans: I am going to Mason Gross Rutger New Brunswick New Jersey to be a Costume designerAccomplishments: The Deans scholarship which is worth 13,000 One time grant which is worth 2,000Extracurriculars: NoneFavorite quote: Go into something that you want to be proud of. Not something to impress others.Favorite memory: My last performance of the Addams Family Musical is when I finally got all my lines down because I use different remembering techniques and it paid off.Advice to future generations: Don't procrastinate it does not help you one bit. All it does is get in the way of what you want to achieve.Parents' names: Carol Brickler