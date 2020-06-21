School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Maya will be attending the University of New Mexico to major in Biology and Chemistry.
Accomplishments: She is a recipient of the J. Robert Oppenheimer Memorial Scholarship, The Toyota High School Scholarship and UNM academic scholarships. Santa Fe High School Honor Blue and the Cross Country Girls Athlete of the Year.
Extracurriculars: Violinist in the Santa Fe Youth Symphony for 6 years, Tae Kwon Do Institute of Santa Fe Certified Blackbelt, Member of the National Honor Society, Member of New Mexico Youth and Government & Internship with Christus St. Vincent Healthcare Exploration (HEP) program for 2 years.
Advice to future generations: Just remember there is always enough time to balance getting what you need to do done in order to succeed as well as have fun in life.
Parents' names: Anthony & Tana Holder
