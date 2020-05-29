School: St. Michael's High School
Future plans: Attend New Mexico State University to double major in Agriculture Business and Range Management.
Accomplishments: Received many scholarships from NMSU.
Extracurriculars: Football Wrestling Track Soccer Honor Society
Favorite quote: “Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It's perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we've learned something from yesterday.” ― John Wayne
Favorite memory: The memory of all my wonderful friends and teachers at St. Mike's. So many wonderful memories during my high school year at St. Mike's.
Advice to future generations: Work hard. Nothing comes to you for free. Be willing to put in the effort to ensure you can obtain your dreams.
Parents' names: Renae Herndon-Lopez and Step-father Joseph Lopez/ Father Jeffrey Herndon
