Griego, Sarina

School: Monte Del Sol
Future plans: To pursue a degree to become a family psychiatrist
Extracurriculars: She loves art and cooking
Favorite quote: “No”-Rosa Parks
Advice to future generations: You are the artist of your own life. Don’t hand the paintbrush to anyone else.
Parents' names: Donald and Dayna Griego
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.