Gonzales, Dean

School: Santa Fe High
Future plans: I will attend New Mexico Tech in Socorro, New Mexico. My plans include continuing to grow educationally, professionally and personally.
Extracurriculars: Santa Fe High School Orchestra and Santa Fe Youth Symphony.
Favorite quote: "Watch me swooce right in" -Shaggy
Parents' names: Charlie and Grace Gonzales
