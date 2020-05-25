Fernandez, Isabel

School: New Mexico State University
Future plans: Attending Georgia Tech for graduate school in the fall.
Accomplishments: Department Outstanding Senior for the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Graduating with High Honors
Extracurriculars: Interning at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Vice President of American Society of Mechanical Engineers Student Chapter, Member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society
Favorite quote: "Did you know when you wonder, you're learning? Did you know when you marvel you're learning?"-Fred Rogers
Advice to future generations: Practice good time management skills
Parents' names: Joey and Leigh Fernandez
