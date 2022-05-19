Fernandez, Adrian jesse romero jesse romero May 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fernandez, AdrianSchool: Pojoaque Valley High SchoolFuture plans: Study Engineering at UNM>Accomplishments: Numerous scholarships, top 5 in my class.Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, studying Karate.Favorite quote: What is meant to happen will happen.Favorite memory: Starting high schoolAdvice to future generations: Focus on yourself.Parents' names: Michelle Romero and Rudy Fernandez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jesse romero Follow jesse romero Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community