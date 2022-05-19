Fernandez, Adrian

School: Pojoaque Valley High School

Future plans: Study Engineering at UNM>

Accomplishments: Numerous scholarships, top 5 in my class.

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, studying Karate.

Favorite quote: What is meant to happen will happen.

Favorite memory: Starting high school

Advice to future generations: Focus on yourself.

Parents' names: Michelle Romero and Rudy Fernandez

