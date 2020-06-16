School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: Tatianna plans on pursuing a career in the Medical Field. Tatianna has been accepted to attend ENMU
Accomplishments: Tatianna worked hard last summer and this school year to earn enough credits to graduate 1 year early. Tatianna successfully completed the Santa Fe High School "Senior to Freshman Mentoring Program" Tatianna was offered the ENMU Foundation Starter Scholarship and was accepted to attend ENMU.
Favorite quote: Matthew 19:26 "With God all things are possible"
Favorite memory: I have so many great memories it is hard to choose just one. The one thing that I will always remember is the love and support I received from the Staff and Teachers at Santa Fe High School.
Advice to future generations: "Always Stay Humble and Kind"
Parents' names: Annette Schepps & Larry Jaramillo
