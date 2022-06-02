Duty, Isaiah

Future plans: Isaiah will study music production and architecture.
Accomplishments: Isaiah is an honor roll student who has won numerous awards for both his art and writing. His artwork has appeared at art shows for the Archdiocese of New Mexico, the State Fair, and the Kiwanis Club's Zozobra. He also won a statewide creative writing/artwork award organized by the NM School for the Arts. He has been accepted and received scholarships to several colleges including UNM.
Extracurriculars: Isaiah is an accomplished musician who has played both school and solo concerts in various venues around Santa Fe and he has his first single, entitled "Moment" out on soundcloud.com. He is a three sport athlete. Fighting his way back from a dislocated kneecap and suffering a concussion, he earned his way to be a starting senior on the SMHS basketball team that banded together and battled back to hold a 2nd place district and 2nd place state title after a 0-10 season start. He played for SMHS Golf in the state finals. Isaiah is continually recognized for his positive and gregarious spirit, great work ethic, fearless individuality, and genuine heart.
Favorite quote: “We cannot judge a biography by its length. Nor by the number of pages in it. We must judge it by the richness of its contents. Sometimes those unfinished are among the most poignant. We can not judge a song by its duration. Nor by the number of its notes. We must judge it by the way it touches and lifts our souls. Sometimes those unfinished are among the most beautiful. And when something has enriched your life. And when its melody lingers on in your heart. Is it unfinished? Or is it endless?” ― Vi Keeland, Left Behind
Favorite memory: My favorite memories were the summer before my senior year when my best friend Aiden and I would start the morning with a workout while listening to new music and then head to work. After work we would would play soccer and basketball. Some days I would go to boxing. Those were the best days!
Advice to future generations: Be yourself, that's all you can do.