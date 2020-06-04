Delgadillo Munoz, Ivan

School: Capital High School

Future plans: I want to be a architect and build stadium's that someday people from all over the world can come to.

Extracurriculars: I was the varsity goalkeeper for capital high school and played soccer with rio rapids soccer club northern santa fe ivan starting playing soccer when hi was 4 years old and was in the school band.

Favorite quote: Soy güey pero no tan güey

Favorite memory: when i was 2 years old my mom took me to Mexico city to watch my favorite soccer team los pumas

Parents' names: hector & martha Delgadillo

