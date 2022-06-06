Clokey, Alexa Jun 6, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clokey, AlexaSchool: Tierra Encantada Charter SchoolFuture plans: Attend college for a business degree.Accomplishments: Top 10 of senior class. Passed passages with honors. Honored for attending 7th -12th grade at TECS.Extracurriculars: Basketball Volleyball CheerFavorite quote: Don't focus on the pain. Focus on the progress. Dwayne JohnsonFavorite memory: My dad and my nino coaching my Dodgers T-ball team with all of my cousins.Advice to future generations: Work hard and always remember that the hard times are worth it.Parents' names: Eric and Christina Clokey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community