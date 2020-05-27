Chavez, Jayden

School: New Mexico School for the Arts
Future plans: Major in Art and Entertainment Technology with an emphasis in Projection, Lighting, and Interactivity at The University of Texas at Austin.
Accomplishments: 2020 Valedictorian 2020 Super Scholar 2019 Semi-finalist in National Playwriting Festival 2019-20 Miller Scholar in Creative Writing
Extracurriculars: Student Council President, Group if Social Justice, Student Advisory Board, Yearbook, Theatre, Intern at Lensic Performing Arts Center, Life Teen, Bible Study, Natural Helpers
Favorite quote: "What you create in a 30-seat, hole in the wall improv theater in Phoenix can be far more meaningful than a mediocre sitcom being half-watched by seven million people. America doesn't need more stuff. We need more great stuff. You could make that." -Mike Birbiglia
Favorite memory: Theatre Department Denver Trip 2020
Advice to future generations: Be bold.
Parents' names: Dana and Steven Chavez
