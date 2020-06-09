School: Capital High School

Future plans: I want to go to college classes to work in movie production and get a job making or helping make movies

Accomplishments: I have passed high school and I got my diploma

Extracurriculars: I like to play football and hangout with friends

Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason

Favorite memory: When I woke up and saw my pitbull rocky for the first time

Advice to future generations: Work hard always ask questions and turn in your work on time

Parents' names: Abran & Michelle

