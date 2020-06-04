Armendariz, Gabriela

School: Santa Fe High School
Future plans: I will be attending New Mexico State University in the Fall.
Accomplishments: I am a four year Varsity golfer who has qualified for the New Mexico State Golf Tournament the past two years. I am also a Super Scholar and a Santa Fe High Honor Blue.
Extracurriculars: I am a Varsity golf team member, a National Honor Society member, President of the Language Circle, a piano player, a volunteer at my local parish, and an Assistant Pro at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe.
Favorite quote: "You have to accept whatever comes, and the only important thing is that you meet it with the best you have to give." Eleanor Roosevelt
Advice to future generations: Don't worry about what other people think of you, because they are too worried about what you think of them.
Parents' names: Anita and Esteban Armendariz
