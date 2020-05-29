School: Early College Opportunities
Future plans: I plan to go to Highlands University and pursue my interest in Photography and Software programming.
Accomplishments: I just graduated high school and I am valedictorian of my 2020 class.
Favorite quote: I’m here for a good time, not a long time.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is in wood shop my teacher Paul Motsinger would always help me build beautiful wood working project.
Advice to future generations: COVID-19 changes the world and that being said it will change our future of education. Future generations need to know how to funcation a computer as best as they can because everything is being converted to digital. Work hard and consistently and you can achieve anything. Oh yeah, and never be afraid to ask too many questions.
Parents' names: Violetrae
