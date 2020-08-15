Virtual Indian Market Jewelry
Farrell Pacheco
“The Daughters of Mother Earth”
Judges:
Duane Maktima
Ray D Garcia
Gerald Lomaventema
Virtual Indian Market Pottery
Shirley M. Brauker
“Missing Sisters”
Judges:
Tony Chavarria
Rebecca Lucario
Jason Garcia
Virtual Indian Market Paintings/Drawings/Graphics/Photography
Everton Tsosie
“The Last of the Pure”
Judges:
Phillip Karshis
Oliver Enjady
Brent Learned
Virtual Indian Market Pueblo Wooden Carvings
Ronald Honyumptewa
“The Message from a Butterfly”
Judges:
Wilmer Kaye
Aaron Honyumptewa
Leslie "Skip" Carnine
Virtual Indian Market Sculpture
Ira Lujan
“Parrot”
Judges:
Jon DeCelles
Bronwyn Fox
Mark Herndon
Virtual Indian Market Textiles
Lola Cody
“Two Gray Hills Navajo Rug”
Judges:
Elroy Natachu Jr.
Cathy Notarnicola
Isabel C Gonzales
Virtual Indian Market Diverse Arts (ALSO VIRTUAL GRAND)
Glenda McKay
“Harpoon Head with Sheath (and Emergency Whistle)”
Judges:
Eugene Nelson
Elysia Poon
JJ Otero
Virtual Indian Market Beadwork/Quillwork
Bill Mendoza
“Elk Medicine - Teachings of Lakota Love and Commitment”
Judges:
Vanessa Elmore
Wendy Boivin
Dyani White Hawk
Virtual Indian Market Basketry
Teresa Secord
1920 Replica Woven Glove Box
Judges:
Bryn Potter
Carlos Herrera
Vanessa Elmore
Virtual Indian Market Youth
TobyMae Patricio, Acoma Pueblo (15 years old)
