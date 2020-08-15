 

 

Virtual Indian Market Jewelry

Farrell Pacheco

“The Daughters of Mother Earth”

Judges:

Duane Maktima

Ray D Garcia

Gerald Lomaventema

Virtual Indian Market Pottery

Shirley M. Brauker

“Missing Sisters”

Judges:

Tony Chavarria

Rebecca Lucario

Jason Garcia

Virtual Indian Market Paintings/Drawings/Graphics/Photography

Everton Tsosie

“The Last of the Pure”

Judges:

Phillip Karshis

Oliver Enjady

Brent Learned

Virtual Indian Market Pueblo Wooden Carvings

Ronald Honyumptewa

“The Message from a Butterfly”

Judges:

Wilmer Kaye

Aaron Honyumptewa

Leslie "Skip" Carnine

Virtual Indian Market Sculpture

Ira Lujan

“Parrot”

Judges:

Jon DeCelles

Bronwyn Fox

Mark Herndon

Virtual Indian Market Textiles

Lola Cody

“Two Gray Hills Navajo Rug”

Judges:

Elroy Natachu Jr.

Cathy Notarnicola

Isabel C Gonzales

Virtual Indian Market Diverse Arts (ALSO VIRTUAL GRAND)

Glenda McKay

“Harpoon Head with Sheath (and Emergency Whistle)”

Judges:

Eugene Nelson

Elysia Poon

JJ Otero

Virtual Indian Market Beadwork/Quillwork

Bill Mendoza

“Elk Medicine - Teachings of Lakota Love and Commitment”

Judges:

Vanessa Elmore

Wendy Boivin

Dyani White Hawk

Virtual Indian Market Basketry

Teresa Secord

1920 Replica Woven Glove Box

Judges:

Bryn Potter

Carlos Herrera

Vanessa Elmore

Virtual Indian Market Youth

TobyMae Patricio, Acoma Pueblo (15 years old)

