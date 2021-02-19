WASHINGTON — U.S. authorities on Friday alleged a broader conspiracy to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 among members and associates of the Oath Keepers, naming six new individuals charged in the case, all of whom appeared to be group members or associates.
One member posted on Facebook that 50 to 100 Oath Keepers planned to attend and that Jan. 6 would be “wild,” echoing then-President Donald Trump’s comment on Twitter rallying supporters to Washington, D.C.
A 21-page indictment alleged that the defendants “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with each other and others known and unknown” to force entry to the Capitol and obstruct Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as president in riots that led to five deaths and assaults on 139 police.
The nine-person indictment named three already charged military veterans — Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Woodstock, Ohio, and Thomas E. Caldwell, 66, of Berryville, Va. The six new defendants include siblings Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla., and Laura Steele, of Thomasville, N.C. It also includes married couples Kelly and Connie Meggs, ages 52 and 59, of Dunnellon, Fla., and Bennie and Sandra Parker, ages 70 and 60, of the Cincinnati area.
On Dec. 22, Kelly Meggs wrote a Facebook message saying that Trump’s comment that Jan. 6 would be “wild” meant he “wants us to make it WILD. ... He called us all to the Capitol. ... Gentlemen we are heading to DC,” the indictment alleges.
Meggs added a few days later that there would be “at least” 50 to 100 Oath Keepers in attendance. Oath Keepers is a far-right anti-government militia organization.
Steele allegedly emailed Meggs and Florida Oath Keepers on Jan. 3 at her brother’s suggestion, to expedite her application to join the group to participate in the events on Jan. 5 and 6.
Prosecutors allege that the group conspired to attend or schedule paramilitary combat training; recruited supporters online; and “coordinat[ed] ... and join[ed] forces” with members of Oath Keepers and people from other regions to invade the Capitol in military-style camouflage tactical gear and in a single-file “stack” formation.
The six-count indictment includes charges of aiding and abetting the obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, tampering with documents and trespassing.
The obstruction charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said the group used Zello, a walkie-talkie-like application, and created a channel called “Stop the Steal J6” to develop plans and communicate during the operation. In audio recordings obtained by the FBI, Watkins, a former Army captain, allegedly said while in the Capitol that she was leading a group of 30 to 40 others who forced entry and overran police.
Prosecutors have called Caldwell, a former U.S. Navy intelligence officer and FBI official, a “key figure” in the investigation who allegedly organized Watkins’ group of trained fighters and was in contact with self-styled militia groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
Caldwell used his military and law enforcement background to plan violence, including possible snipers and weapons stashed on a boat along the Potomac River, according to government court filings.
Caldwell allegedly began coordinating with the Oath Keepers the week after the election, when he hosted members at his Virginia home for a Nov. 14 pro-Trump protest in Washington that turned violent, prosecutors said.
“Next time (and there WILL be a next time) we will have learned and we will be stronger,” he messaged others afterward, according to the court documents.
