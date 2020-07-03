Santa Fe police officers on Friday issued a citation to Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, who refused to wear a mask while campaigning on the Plaza.
"It is not the government's right to tell me I have to put something on my body," Johnson said while waiting for the ticket. "I believe in personal choice and personal responsibility. No edicts."
Should someone who favors personal responsibility be courteous enough to wear a mask while in public during the novel coronavirus pandemic?
Johnson didn't answer the question, but she mentioned the U.S. Constitution as her shield from government orders. What part was she referencing?
"I don't see it in there where it says I have to wear a mask," she said.
Johnson accepted the ticket and signed it. This was no admission of guilt, on acknowledgement that police claim she's broken the law.
The officers left and Johnson remained on the Plaza, unbowed and her face still uncovered.
A storm brewed, and it was about to rain, too.
A masked man with gray hair kept a safe social distance as he walked by Johnson, but he made his disgust with her known. He still had the build of a linebacker and his booming voice oozed anger.
"Think about what you're doing," the man yelled at Johnson. "The mask is to save us from you."
He jawed at Johnson for a couple more seconds before going on his way. Johnson classified the encounter as hostile, a rarity, she said.
She estimated that her defiance of the recently approved city mask ordinance had drawn complaints from 20 percent of the people she had encountered on the Plaza.
I asked her if she would ever wear a mask. Maybe if she was in a hospital, she said, though visitors wouldn't be mingling with sick people in this era.
Johnson must be forgetful. The New Mexican on April 21 ran a striking photo of Johnson and her small children, all of them in masks or long handkerchiefs fashioned into face coverings.
In the photo, Johnson wore a long blue-and-white hanky as her mask. Her kids were in tow as she protested outside the state Capitol along with some 20 other adults who criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's quarantine order.
"We are small business owners, and we are hurting," Johnson said from behind her face covering. "I'm not an extremist. I'm not an activist."
Johnson wouldn't divulge her age to me, a biographical question every candidate for public office receives, especially when she's written up for violating an ordinance.
"I don't tell anyone my age," she said.
I mentioned two-time presidential candidate Gary Hart, who also would duck the question because he had shaved two years off his age. Johnson didn't seem to know who Hart was.
She had plenty to say about Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, her opponent for the open seat in New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District.
Covering Northern New Mexico, the district is a Democratic stronghold. Leger Fernandez routed six opponents in the Democratic primary and is an overwhelming favorite to defeat Johnson in November.
Johnson said she is moving Democrats to her side by hitting Leger Fernandez for her support of abortion rights. Churchgoing New Mexicans favor life, Johnson said.
She praised President Donald Trump for speaking against abortion. Johnson, though, said she didn't vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
Johnson said she cast her vote for former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, no relation, who was the Libertarian candidate for president.
"My loyalty is to New Mexicans," she said.
This does not extend to Lujan Grisham and other New Mexico politicians ordering people to wear masks.
Was she as critical of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican who just ordered people in most of his vast state to wear face coverings in public?
"I'm not going to wear a mask in Texas, and I'm not going to wear a mask in New Mexico," Johnson said.
She can tell it to the judge. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on July 29.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
