The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a gun on campus at Turquoise Trail Charter School.  

Though the reported weapon resulted in a shelter-in-place order at the pre-K through grade 8 school throughout late morning and early afternoon, no firearm has been found on the charter school's campus so far, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. 

All students and staff at the school are safe, Turquoise Trail's Head Administrator Christopher Eide Azevedo announced on the school's Facebook page. 

Recommended for you