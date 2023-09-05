There’s a scene in the 1997 movie As Good As it Gets when Jack Nicholson challenges the notion that we all have a sad story to tell. “That’s not true,” his character says. “Some of us have great stories, pretty stories that take place at lakes with boats and friends and noodle salad. … A lot of people. That’s their story. Good times. Noodle salad.”
I often think of that scene when I take a bite of a cold pasta salad, especially on hot summer days that make the creamy dish seem, by turns, cooling and comforting.
I was reminded of that movie scene again when the topic of the thrifty and once-ubiquitous tuna pasta salad came up during a photo shoot. Several of my colleagues began telling sepia-hued tales of eating big bowls of the stuff every summer on screened porches with ceiling fans overhead or while on family picnics, swatting mosquitoes and sharing stories.
There was much talk about what went into such a salad and what didn’t. Green peas were a sticking point. One colleague told of the kids using their forks to flick the offending peas to the floor and then nudging them through the spaces between the floorboards on the family’s porch.
I didn’t grow up eating these tuna salads, but those stories had me wishing I had, and they made me determined to fix myself a big bowl before summer took its final bow.
Whether you call them pasta salads, noodle salads or macaroni salads, the concoctions traditionally have a few things in common. They are served cold, most often include a mixture of easy-to-find, inexpensive ingredients and are brought together by a creamy dressing.
For this one, made with canned tuna, I drew on inspiration from my colleagues’ favorite recipes. I went with little elbow macaroni because it allows the fork to capture a mixture of the varied ingredients in each bite. I added chopped egg for more protein and heft, and modernized the dressing a bit by making it with the usual mayonnaise mixed with tangy Greek yogurt.
For crunchy contrast, I favored chopped onion, celery and radishes. If you want to veg it up more, you could sub in fresh corn, halved cherry tomatoes, or chunks of cucumber or zucchini.
A little Dijon mustard and Creole seasoning gave the mild dressing punch, but you can also go further with minced serrano or crushed red pepper flakes.
That’s the joy of this salad — just how versatile it can be.
We ate the pantry-friendly dish for dinner on a Friday night. Then on Saturday, I scooped leftovers into a lidded container and slipped that into a soft-pack cooler as a take-along lunch on one of our hikes.
Mid-hike, we found a spot of leafy shade near a stream running along the trail. Hiking boots off and feet in that icy water, I fished the salad out, dug in and — just like that — I’d made my very own good-times-noodle-salad summer memory.
Tuna pasta salad
Makes: 8 to 10 servings;
total time: 40 minutes
1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste and for pasta water
12 ounces elbow, cavatappi or any favorite small pasta shape
2 large eggs
3/4 cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed
1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (whole-milk or reduced-fat), plus more as needed
1/4 cup sweet or dill pickle relish
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Cajun or Creole seasoning
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika, plus more for garnish
1 small sweet onion (4 ounces), chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped (leaves reserved for optional garnish)
2 small radishes, chopped
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Two (5-ounce) cans tuna in water, drained
Preparation: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain and quickly rinse under cold running water to stop cooking.
Add about 1 inch of water to a medium, lidded pot and bring to a boil. Place the eggs in a steamer insert that fits in the pot and gently lower the steamer in the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and steam the eggs for 13 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine ice and cold water. When eggs are finished steaming, transfer them to the ice bath and let sit for 3 minutes. Peel immediately, then chop them.
While the eggs are steaming, in a large serving bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, relish, mustard, Cajun seasoning, pepper, paprika and salt until thoroughly combined.
Add the macaroni, eggs, onion, celery, radishes and scallions, and toss gently until all of the ingredients are coated in dressing. Add the tuna and toss until well distributed, but try not to break some of the bigger chunks of the fish.
If the salad seems too dry, add more mayonnaise or yogurt, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches the desired consistency. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Sprinkle lightly with more paprika and top with torn or chopped celery leaves, if using, and serve family-style.