Summertime standard: tuna pasta salad.

 Rey Lopez/For The Washington Post

There’s a scene in the 1997 movie As Good As it Gets when Jack Nicholson challenges the notion that we all have a sad story to tell. “That’s not true,” his character says. “Some of us have great stories, pretty stories that take place at lakes with boats and friends and noodle salad. … A lot of people. That’s their story. Good times. Noodle salad.”

I often think of that scene when I take a bite of a cold pasta salad, especially on hot summer days that make the creamy dish seem, by turns, cooling and comforting.

I was reminded of that movie scene again when the topic of the thrifty and once-ubiquitous tuna pasta salad came up during a photo shoot. Several of my colleagues began telling sepia-hued tales of eating big bowls of the stuff every summer on screened porches with ceiling fans overhead or while on family picnics, swatting mosquitoes and sharing stories.

