IN BRIEF
Tropical storm points up Mexico shelter concerns amid coronavirus
MEXICO CITY — Weeks ago, civil defense officials in Mexico’s Tabasco state, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and now by Tropical Storm Cristobal, asked health authorities for daily lists of infections in vulnerable communities.
State civil defense Chief Jorge Mier y Terán designated a shelter in each township for people infected with the virus, but not hospitalized. His office advised Tabasco residents that during this hurricane season they should try to stay with relatives if rising waters forced them to leave their homes so as to avoid big gatherings in shelters, a recommendation shared by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Now authorities from Mexico’s Gulf Coast to El Salvador are putting their storm season plans into action as the weakened Cristobal drops dangerous heavy rains while the pandemic reaches new heights in Mexico.
The mix of the pandemic and what is expected to be a busy hurricane season has officials throughout the region worried about simultaneously managing multiple emergencies.
“COVID without a doubt complicates the operational logistics,” Mier y Terán said.
Cristobal emerged this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had formed in the Pacific and pounded El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Together the storms have caused at least 30 deaths in Central America and Mexico.
ACLU sues over police use of force on protesters near White House
WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration Thursday, alleging officials violated the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House by police using chemical agents before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Washington, comes as Attorney General William Barr defended the decision to forcefully remove the peaceful protesters, saying it was necessary to protect officers and federal property.
The suit argues that Trump, Barr and other officials “unlawfully conspired to violate” the protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park on Monday. Law enforcement officers aggressively forced the protesters back, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse them from the park.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group Black Lives Matter D.C. and individual protesters who were present. It is filed by the ACLU of DC, Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.
Emotions are running high as
anti-lynching bill stalls in Senate
WASHINGTON — A Senate impasse over a widely backed bill to designate lynching as a federal hate crime boiled over on Thursday in an emotional debate cast against a backdrop of widespread protests over police treatment of African Americans.
Raw feelings were evident as Sen. Rand Paul — who is single-handedly holding up the bill despite letting it pass last year — sought changes to the legislation as a condition of allowing it to pass.
But the Senate’s two black Democrats, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, protested, saying the measure should pass as is. The debate occurred as a memorial service was taking place for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, sparking the protests that have convulsed the nation.
The legislative effort to make lynching a federal hate crime punishable by up to life in prison comes 65 years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, and follows dozens of failed attempts to pass anti-lynching legislation.
The Senate unanimously passed virtually identical legislation last year. The House then passed it by a sweeping 410-4 vote in February but renamed the legislation for Till — the sole change that returned the measure to the Senate.
Dissenters in the Philippines
may face terrorist designation
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines is expected to sign sweeping anti-terrorism legislation that critics said Thursday would allow authorities to classify government opponents as terrorists and detain people for critical social media posts.
The measure, which has passed both houses of Congress, neared finalization as the United Nations released a scathing report that cites widespread human rights violations under Duterte, including the extrajudicial killing of more than 8,000 people.
Despite years of international and domestic criticism over rights abuses, Duterte appears eager to double down on his strategy of suppressing dissent and to give the police an even freer hand to crack down.
New Mexican wire services
