Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Honey is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix who weighs 75 pounds. He enjoys being outside and exploring the yard and smelling the bushes. Honey is a smart canine and eager to learn new tricks for treats. He is also great on leash walks.
Midnight is a 4-year-old kitten who weighs 8 pounds. Midnight is not the biggest fan of dogs. She is a mellow cat who doesn't need a ton of attention. She does love to nuzzle.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter,100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Gemini is a beautiful Turkish Angora cat with striking blue eyes. She is about 8 years old. Gemini is very sweet, loves attention and enjoys being brushed. She would make a great companion for a person that is home or retired. Gemini startles easily and would prefer a quiet home without other pets or small children.
Layla and her sister Lili are 8-week old Oriental short-hair, Bombay-mix kittens. They have gorgeous black stripes on top of sleek black fur. These siblings are very bonde and need to be adopted together. Both are very friendly and well socialized.
This past weekend, Felines & Friends took in over 35 nursing cats and their kittens and are in need of foster homes. Fill out an application at www.fandfnm.org/-foster-application.html.
Felines & Friend is meeting with preapproved adopters during the pandemic. If you are interested in adopting, visit www.fandfnm.org.
Española Humane: Dots, a 2-year-old, 56-pound hound-mix, is quiet yet playful. He has a purely optimistic, sunny outlook, is funny and sweet-natured. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm negative.
Malani is a 1-year-old petite beauty, and she has the soft, soothing warmness about her that brings calm and comfort. She arrived at the shelter sick and with multiple infections, but she is healed and health. Adoptions are by appointment, and people can submit an application at www.espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Longfellow is a 19-year-old sorrel gelding. He does well with groundwork and is safe to be around. Longfellow would make a wonderful companion horse for someone that is willing to give him the extra supplements he requires to control his head shaking syndrome. The adoption fee is $250. The shelter also has 73 rescue horse they are seeking sponsors for. For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
