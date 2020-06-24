Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Braxton is a 6-month-old Australian cattle dog mix who weighs 45 pounds. He is super cute and spunky. Braxton loves leash walks and enjoys playtime with other dogs and people.
Dakota is a beautiful 1-year-old domestic short-hair cat. She weighs about 6 pounds. Dakota is super sweet and pleasant to be around.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309 to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Lucas is sweet, social and outgoing. At 1-year-old, the 39-pound dog is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm negative and comes with six months of heartworm prevention.
The Giant Peach is 2-month-old cat who is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Submit an application to adopt at www.espanolahumane.org and a team member will call to schedule an appointment.
Felines & Friends: Truman is unable to walk correctly due to an injury a few years ago that was not treated but he has adapted and is quite mobile.
Truman is a sweet, loving cat who craves human attention. His ideal home will be with an adult who can provide the love he so desperately wants. He is about 12 years old.
Vivian is still a little wary and shy of new people but has made terrific progress. She responds positively to having her chin scratched and has started to purr. She needs a patient, loving adopter that will give her a chance to blossom even more. She is about 5 years old.
Visit www.espanolahumane.org to submit an application to adopt and someone from Felines and Friends will call to schedule an appointment.
The Horse Shelter: Tilly is a beautiful, 7-year-old, 14-hands-high chestnut mare, who is one of The Horse Shelter’s seven 2020 adoption event horses. She is in training with Cori Hoody, who says: “Tilly is fun, smart and has so much try. She has been exposed to dogs, some cows, roads, solo trail rides, and much more. She has really stepped up to the plate and shocked me with how brave she has become. Tilly once was a timid feral mare, but now is blossoming under saddle as a great partner. She stands quiet to be groomed, saddled and bridled. Tilly also is learning leg cues and is starting to neck rein. I could see her becoming a great trail horse, but she also enjoys arena work. Her future is full of possibilities and diversity.” Tilly will be available for adoption at the beginning of August, as well as the other 6 horses currently with trainers. Please go to https://thehorseshelter.org/event/gimme-shelter-trainers-challenge-2020/ for more information on Tilly.
