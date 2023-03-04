You know a postseason game is going well when the senior who has barely touched the ball all year comes off the bench late in the game and nails what his coach believes might have been his first points of the entire season.

That’s exactly what happened in the waning moments of Saturday night’s boys basketball Class 3A State Tournament opening round game in Perez-Shelley Memorial Gymnasium. With top-seeded St. Michael’s well on its way to a 75-42 rout of visiting Tucumcari, forward Gage Bass checked in and drained a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:53 left.

It sent the Horsemen student section nuts and got everyone on the team’s bench onto their feet. Bass celebrated by blowing a huge kiss — for the old timers, think the sign off for The Dating Game — as he ran down the court.