If you were to drive up to the Santa Fe Opera campus in a winter month, you might think the company is in hibernation, given the solitude and quiet. It’s a deceptive appearance, however. About 70 full-time, year-round employees are there, as well as dozens of contracted conductors, directors, and designers from around the world, working on productions slated for this summer through the summer of 2026. We take a look at what happens behind the scenes in “A winter week at the Santa Fe Opera,” which highlights 12 resident staff members and what they were doing over five days in late January. On the cover is Scenic Artist Hunter Lloyd at work on set pieces; photo Jim Weber/The New Mexican.

