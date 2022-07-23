ALBUQUERQUE — One of the first things Danny Gonzales mentioned after he was coaxed into leaving his post as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator to become the University of New Mexico’s head football coach in 2019 was the element of time.

Give him two years to rebuild the foundation behind the scenes and expect to see some of the hard work start to pay off on the field in Year 3.

Does that mean a New Year’s Day bowl or a trip to the Mountain West championship game is in order? Hardly, but Gonzales did say it’s safe to assume things are looking up for the 2022 Lobos.

