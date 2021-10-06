Deborah Jean Doudna of Austin, Texas, and her son, Jesse Brede, take a selfie while visiting Santa Fe to see the aspens Wednesday. “I wanted to see the aspens one more time,” said Doudna, who is terminally ill. “This is where my soul lives.”
