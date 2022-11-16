BRUSSELS — A top NATO official and Poland’s president said Wednesday a Ukrainian air defense missile, not a Russian weapon, had most likely caused a deadly explosion on Polish territory, easing fears the military alliance would become more deeply embroiled in the war.

Both men took pains to say that Ukraine was not to blame, noting that it had been fending off a major Russian aerial assault when the missile struck a Polish grain plant just over the border Tuesday, killing two people.

“Let me be clear: This is not Ukraine’s fault,” said Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general. “Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

Popular in the Community