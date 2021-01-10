The calendar has flipped to 2021, and the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate daily life. Social gatherings are in many cases on hold, and leisurely pastimes have been replaced or altered. Fortunately, the night sky has your back, with a number of mesmerizing spectacles set to unfold during the upcoming year.
Here are some of the top astronomical events of 2021:
Venus and Jupiter conjunction: Feb. 11 — On the morning of Feb. 11, a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will be visible in the eastern sky immediately before sunrise. Venus is the second-closest planet to the sun and its orbit is inside that of Earth’s, for which reason it can only be seen near sunrise or sunset.
Those hoping to view the planetary flirtation will have to awaken early and look to the east about a half hour before sunrise. The pair of planets will barely be scraping above the horizon, meaning a view unobstructed by trees, hills or buildings is necessary.
Jupiter will appear above and to the left, with Venus flanking it a touch below and to the right.
Quadruple conjunction: March 9-10 — On March 9 and 10, an extra-special “quadruple conjunction” will leave a group of planets splayed across the night sky. Look to the southeast around a half hour before sunrise, and you’ll see Mercury, Saturn and Jupiter in a perfect line from bottom left to top right.
All three will be visible with the naked eye in the predawn sky, with Jupiter being the brightest in the middle. Th
e crescent moon will add to the trio, lurking below and to the right.
First of four “supermoons”: March 28 — The new year features four “supermoons,” which mark when a full moon occurs during a point in the moon’s orbit when it is closer than average to Earth.
Other supermoons will occur on March 28, April 27, May 26 and June 24. The one in May will feature the biggest and brightest moon of the four.
Supermoons appear most visually-striking near the horizon, where their larger size is more readily apparent.
Total lunar eclipse: May 26 — A total lunar eclipse will be visible for many in the United States, the Earth interceding between the sun and moon to plunge the lunar body into a blood-red shadow. It will also coincide with the month’s supermoon.
In the intermountain West and along the West Coast, the full extent of totality will be visible, weather permitting. The lunar eclipse’s total phase lasts 14 minutes 28 seconds.
Venus and Mars conjunction: July 12 — On the night of July 12, Venus and Mars will be visible in an elegant conjunction just after sunset in the western sky. Venus will shine a bit brighter on the right, with Mars on the left. The slender crescent moon, just 9 percent illuminated, will hang above to the left.
Perseid meteor shower: Aug. 11-12 — Arguably the year’s most widely-viewed meteor shower, the
Perseids will peak the night of Aug. 11 into Aug. 12, as
the Earth plows through a stream of debris left in the wake of comet Swift-Tuttle during our annual orbit about the sun.
Each interstellar pebble burns up in the earth’s outer atmosphere some 60 miles up, producing a spark of light we view as a shooting star. The stones’ enormous speed, around 37 miles per second, generates enough frictional heat to light them ablaze.
The crescent moon may outshine a few meteors, but a good 30 to 50 an hour will likely be visible beneath clear, dark skies.
Partial lunar eclipse: Nov. 19 — On Nov. 19, a nearly total lunar eclipse will be visible; the moon will still be bathed in red, coated in sunlight filtered through Earth’s atmosphere. But the Earth’s shadow won’t fully swallow the bottom left rim of the moon, meaning totality won’t occur.
The eclipse will be at its maximum around 4 a.m., a less than ideal hour for viewing.
Geminid meteor shower: Dec. 13-14 — The nearly-full waxing gibbous moon will spoil much of the show for those hoping to catch the Geminids, but 20 to 40 shooting stars are usually visible every hour under ideal conditions.
