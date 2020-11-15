It’s been a long road for CeCe Barela.
It’s about to get a whole lot longer.
The well-traveled and wildly talented multisport athlete has signed on with the women’s basketball team at Maine Maritime Academy, an NCAA Division III nautical training and engineering school in Castine, Maine. If you’re scoring at home, that equates to a 2,461-mile, 37-hour car ride between Eldorado High School in Albuquerque and her future digs about an hour from the Canadian border.
Eldorado is Barela’s current locale, but it’s hardly her only one. She was a two-year star while playing point guard for her father, Leroy Barela, as an eighth grader and freshman at Robertson. She moved to Albuquerque in 2018 and played hoops and volleyball at West Mesa, helping the Mustangs win the Class 5A girls basketball championship.
She was the only starter not to return for Robertson’s basketball team that year, her sophomore season. As she settled in at West Mesa, her former teammates at Robertson went onto win the 3A championship that same weekend.
Barela transferred again when her dad landed the basketball job at Eldorado. She was a starter as a junior and is expected to do so again if and when the current season begins in January (or later).
u u u
Without a conference schedule to keep their season alive, the New Mexico State football team is slowly building a spring schedule to get its players back onto the field.
The Aggies announced this week they have added a third game to their abbreviated 2021 spring slate. New Mexico Highlands will visit Las Cruces on Feb. 27, making it the first meeting between the schools since 1999 — and the 14th time overall.
NMSU, which was forced to postpone its 2020 season due to COVID-19, had already scheduled home games against Tarleton State on Feb. 20 and Dixie State on March 6.
A Division II school, Highlands also called off its fall season due to health concerns, but the Cowboys plan to play as many as four games next spring.
Five members of Highlands’ Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have played an abbreviated fall schedule: Chadron State, Colorado Mesa, South Dakota Mines, Black Hills State and Western State.
u u u
“Home away from home,” he said. “I’ll see you on Dec. 13th.”
That’s how University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales responded to a question about the travel arrangements for his team following Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s two-week shutdown of all nonessential businesses that requires everyone to essentially shelter in place until Dec. 1.
The Lobos have been in Henderson, Nev., since Oct. 26, using a local resort as a refuge in order to keep their 2020 season alive. Their next two games — Friday against Air Force and Thanksgiving Day against Utah State — are on the road. Had they stayed in Albuquerque they would have faced a 14-day quarantine for traveling outside New Mexico, not to mention cancel all practices, since groups of more than five people are prohibited by the state’s public health order.
Nevada’s restrictions are far less stringent, for now.
The Lobos close out their season with back to back home games Dec. 5 and 12, pandemic guidelines permitting. There’s also the slight chance of another game on Dec. 19, although that would mean a make-up date with Colorado State. Regardless, it appears the “Las Vegas Lobos” will live on for about another month.
Gonzales was hoping to sleep in his own bed for a few days, maybe spend some time helping his kids do homework or maybe check off a few boxes on the honey-do list. Not yet. Not for a while.
“I love Albuquerque, I love Albuquerque more than anything in the world,” he said. “It’s why I came home, but it’s going to have to wait until Dec. 19. I hope we play on the 19th, but if we have to come home on the 13th, on the 13th.”
u u u
Former Eastern New Mexico running back Paul Terry recently scored his first professional touchdown with the Generals in the Spring League in San Antonio, Texas.
Billed as a developmental feeder league to the NFL, the Spring League doesn’t pay its athletes nor cover expenses, but players are provided with basic housing and meals. It’s goal is “to serve as an instructional league and showcase for professional football talent.”
There are a handful of in-state players on the organizations’ six teams. Former Western New Mexico players Roosevelt Calhoun (linebacker for the Blues), Kentrell Everett (defensive back, Conquerors), Isaiah Edwards (defensive back, Jousters) and B’Jon Couther (defensive back, Alphas) are joined by New Mexico State’s Cedric Wilcotts (defensive end, Blues) and UNM’s Alexander Vainikolo (linebacker, Blues).
The league is in its fourth season and all games are being played without fans in the Alamodome. A number of games are regularly broadcast on FS1 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
