ALBUQUERQUE — The proverbial pebble under the skateboard’s wheels has finally made an appearance for the Lobos.
Less than half an hour before tipoff of Sunday’s nonconference game against Houston Baptist in The Pit, the University of New Mexico sent out a statement saying men’s basketball players Carlton Bragg and JJ Caldwell would not be suiting up and that each would be held out of team activities until further notice.
Neither player was on the bench or visible anywhere in the arena during the game. When — or if — they return to the team is anyone’s guess.
Both had started the first 13 games with Bragg averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while Caldwell’s 5.7 assists leading the Mountain West Conference.
Bragg is a 6-foot-10 senior and Caldwell is a 6-1 sophomore, each of them Division I transfers who have transformed UNM into a serious MWC contender this season. Bragg began his career at Kansas, transferred to Arizona State and then came to UNM last year without ever having played a single game at ASU. Caldwell started out at Texas A&M.
Head coach Paul Weir declined to answer any questions about their suspensions, referring all queries to athletic director Eddie Nuñez. Nuñez responded to a text seeking information by writing, “Refer to the statement.”
“The athletic department has received information that requires further review,” the statement read. “In the meantime, there will be no additional comments from anyone at UNM until that process is complete.”
It’s a potentially season-altering blow for a team that won its seventh straight game Sunday, using a 26-2 run in the second half to pull away from HBU, 107-88.
But don’t let the final score fool you. Until that run it was a listless group of Lobos who let a winless opponent carry a lead into halftime and open a six-point margin early in the second half.
The Lobos (12-2) were showered with boos as the first half ended with JaQuan Lyle missing a jumper, then pleading his case to a referee as the rebound led to a breakaway layup to beat the halftime buzzer for a 48-46 Huskies lead. More boos rained down in the opening minute of the second half when two turnovers led to four quick points off transition layups.
That wasn’t all.
Forward Corey Manigault and guard Keith McGee got into a brief argument after a blown defensive assignment in the first half, then Vante Hendrix put himself in Weir’s dog house and didn’t play at all in the second half following an exchange with teammate JaQuan Lyle. It started when Hendrix took a transition pass in the corner from Lyle and missed an open 3-pointer.
As play flowed to the other end of the court, Hendrix ran straight at Lyle at the far free throw line and got in his face. Seconds later Weir removed Hendrix and sent him to the locker room with two minutes left before the half. The 6-foot-5 sophomore never got off the bench after that.
“I’m learning how to coach him, he’s an emotional young man, it’s my second game with him,” Weir said. “It’s our first week of practice together, it’s new for me, it’s new for him but unfortunately we don’t get to go through the preseason together. No scrimmages, exhibitions; he’s getting thrown right into the fire on a 12-2 team and trying to find a role.”
With no information about what happened to Bragg and Caldwell, a hint of the timing came from Manigault when he was asked if the suspensions had anything to do with the team’s first-half implosion against an opponent who’d lost its first nine games by an average of 25 points.
“Little bit,” he said. “I mean, it’s all new so we got to adjust.”
New, as in the realization of the suspensions came at the last moment like Sunday morning or the night before.
While Manigault got the start in place of Bragg, Zane Martin was in the lineup in Caldwell’s spot. All he and Manigault did was combine for 40 points on 16-for-19 shooting. Martin’s only missed shots were 3-point tries while Manigault drained his first 3 of the season (and second of his UNM career) with a shot that had the entire UNM bench react with wild excitement.
McGee pretended to faint backwards into a teammate’s arms and Jordan Arroyo waved a towel up and down as if to cool Manigault off.
Even Vance Jackson got into the mix. The 6-9 junior had personal season highs for points (19) and minutes (30) after averaging just 6.6 points coming into Sunday’s game.
Lyle and Makuach Maluach also had 19 points apiece with a Maluach layup with two minutes left in regulation putting the Lobos over the century mark for the first time this season.
The Lobos will take a few days off for Christmas with a handful of players heading home for the holiday. Manigault said he’s heading back to Maryland while a few others will remain in town.
UNM is off until next Sunday against UC Davis in The Pit.
NOTES
The Lobos shot 64 percent for the game, a figure bolstered by converting 35 of 45 shots inside the 3-point line. ... HBU’s Jalon Gates hit seven 3-pointers and had a game-high 30 points. ... The Huskies shot 51.5 percent for the game but cooled considerably in the second half after making 19 of 30 shots in the first 20 minutes. ... UNM walk-on Clay Patterson doubled his career point total by sinking a pair of free throws late in the second half. All four of his career points in seven games the last two years have come at the line.
