NFL matchups
By Benjamin Hoffman
New York Times
No. 6 Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m., Fox
Line: Saints -7.5 | Total: 50
If the NFC were split into tiers, the Saints (13-3) would be in the top one, alongside San Francisco and Green Bay. Unfortunately for the Saints, a tiebreaker sent them into the wild-card round.
As a result, three of the weekend’s four games are evenly matched, but this one is a potential blowout. The Saints, powered by a high-octane offense and a good enough defense, lost just twice at home this season, and one of those losses — Week 14 against San Francisco — came down to the final play. The Vikings (10-6) were 4-4 on the road.
Running back Dalvin Cook was able to practice this week, which is good news for Minnesota. The team is at its best when Cook is wreaking havoc out of the backfield. It allows quarterback Kirk Cousins to pick his spots with wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
But the Vikings’ offensive output may not matter if Drew Brees and the Saints have their typical game. New Orleans broke the 30-point barrier 11 times this season, and topped 40 twice.
It was only two seasons ago that the Vikings upset New Orleans in the divisional around — thanks to a catch by Diggs that will live forever — but that game was in Minnesota. This one is in New Orleans, and for it to even be close would be surprising.
Pick: Saints -7.5
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m., NBC
Line: Seahawks -1.5 | Total: 45
Injuries to the team’s top three running backs had the Seahawks (11-5) all but counted out in advance of a vital Week 17 matchup with San Francisco. Thanks to a group effort led by rookie Travis Homer and the unretired Marshawn Lynch, Seattle nearly won.
There’s no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, and tight end Jacob Hollister’s landing around an inch short of a touchdown resulted in the Seahawks’ having to play on the road in the wild-card round. But if there was a positive takeaway from that game, it would be that Seattle’s offense can succeed just fine even without Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.
The Eagles (9-7) know a thing or two about playing through injuries. Quarterback Carson Wentz is the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for 4,000 yards while not having a single wide receiver surpass 500 (two tight ends and a running back eclipsed that mark). He had to cobble together an offense despite the fact that his top three receivers and his top two running backs missed time, yet Philadelphia still managed to overtake Dallas for the NFC East crown.
This weekend will be more of the same. The Eagles are hoping tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders will be able to return from injuries, but neither player is certain. Nor is right tackle Lane Johnson, which would be a devastating loss for Philadelphia if Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney is able to play through a core injury.
The Seahawks are not the defensive powerhouse they once were, even with Clowney on the field, but an offense led by Russell Wilson is good enough that they should be able to get through to the divisional round.
Pick: Seahawks -1.5
