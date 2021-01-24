The Sundance Film Festival, which Robert Redford founded in 1978 as a showcase for work by emerging independent filmmakers, has become a cinematic harbinger: Every January, thousands of filmmakers, distributors, publicists, journalists and garden-variety film fans trudge to Utah’s Wasatch Mountains to sit in dark rooms for 10 days.
The sojourn — part ritual, part slog — marks the beginning of the new cinematic year: a fresh start featuring highly anticipated new work by revered directors, as well as career-making debuts by complete unknowns.
This year, no one will be packing snow boots and goosedown to brave Park City’s notorious snowdrifts and sardine-packed shuttles. Instead, following the lead of many festivals last year, Sundance 2021 will make the pandemic-era pivot to streaming, holding a pared-down virtual edition.
Because of a pushed-back awards season (the Academy Awards will take place April 25, two months later than usual), the result will be a first: a movie year that laps itself, with the latest Sundance premieres becoming eligible to compete for Oscars alongside movies that debuted at the festival in 2020.
Sundance 2021 will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person presentations. Although the core program will be online, festival director Tabitha Jackson introduced the “Satellite Screens” program, in which 30 art houses throughout the country will present specifically curated programs and coronavirus-safe screenings.
Plenty of festivals last year made the shift to online relatively seamlessly, including AFI Docs and the Toronto International Film Festival. What was missing was the ineffable charge that audiences feel when a movie is working: the all-important moment when a potential distributor reads the room and realizes they could have a hit on their hands.
That’s just one of several things that will make COVID-19-era Sundance a weird — but maybe not so bad — experience. During a normal stint at the festival, journalists covering the event have the dissonant experience of reporting about the Golden Globes and Oscar nominations from the year before while watching possible awards contenders for the year to come. In 2021, the year isn’t even the “year,” in any conventional sense: The Oscar eligibility window has been extended until Feb. 28 (the same day as the Globes).
That means films like Judas and the Black Messiah, which will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Feb. 12, will be up for last year’s awards, possibly competing with such Sundance 2020 hits as Minari, Promising Young Woman and The 40-Year-Old Version.
But the overlap doesn’t bother publicist Cynthia Swartz. “Judas wasn’t really finished until the end of the year,” she notes. “So this gives [the film] time to find an audience and create word of mouth before the nominations are announced. There’s a longer runway.”
Connie White, who programs films for the Middleburg Film Festival and 25 independent art houses throughout the country, is determined to make her virtual Sundance experience as similar as possible to the in-person version. She intends to travel from her home in western Massachusetts to Boston, where she will watch in a hotel room close to one of her clients, the Coolidge Corner Theatre in nearby Brookline.
She has already signed up for the links she wants to see, and has identified films she’ll see on-demand, subject to capacity. (Like most virtual festivals, Sundance has put limits in place having to do with numbers of viewers and geographic availability, although all films in the program will be available in the United States.) “I’ll be alone in my hotel room, but I’ll be in the little Boston community,” White says.
For his part, Baltimore-based programmer Scott Braid, who attended Sundance while working for the Maryland Film Festival for 13 years, agrees that this year’s pared-down program returns the festival to the roots that Redford had in mind so many decades ago.
“It’s not so much driven around who’s going to be there and what the big buzz movies will be,” he observes, “and I hope that’s something that we won’t lose sight of once this is over.”
As for tromping through snow and slush, standing in endless lines and making mad dashes to make the next screening, Braid is equally sanguine.
“I do look forward to getting back to the public sphere when it’s safe,” he says. “But as someone who has gotten the flu more times than not from visiting Park City, I wouldn’t be looking forward to that trip right now.”
