Newcomers (and even veterans) at the Santa Fe Indian Market can easily be overwhelmed by the hundreds of booths choking the plaza and surrounding streets with a staggering (and exhausting) array of Native American traditional and contemporary arts.
This year’s market features almost 1,000 artists from more than 200 American Indian tribes and nations displaying their work in 706 booths (up 56 this year, thanks to additional space at Cathedral Park.) Jurors will select winning works in 10 general categories (basketry, pottery, jewelry, for example), each with tens of sub-categories and sub-sub categories.
At a market this size, there is truly something for everyone.
If you come expecting pottery decorated with eons-old symbols of birds, snakes and rain clouds or a yucca basket woven the same way they’ve been doing it at southwestern pueblos for a thousand years, you’ll find it. The first Indian Market in 1922 (called the Southwest Indian Fair) was a transparent attempt by museum folks to encourage Native Americans to keep making tourist-popular items like those. But over the years, the Indians themselves took over and decided to show the rest of us who they are today: Honoring traditions, yes. But also a living, growing culture whose artists are expanding traditions and expressing themselves in new forms and new styles addressing new subjects.
That means if you’re coming to the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market, you’re going to see traditional pieces made with techniques refined over centuries to absolute perfection alongside contemporary works that both expand on and diverge from those themes and forms.
“I think this market shows the dynamic resilience of over 200 nations. There’s a lot to see,” said Jamie Schulze, who is Northern Cheyenne and executive director of the Southwestern Association of Western Indian Arts, the market’s host organization.
One thing’s almost a sure bet: No matter how good your intentions, you probably won’t make it to every booth or examine every piece of art. So here are some strategies for a successful day (or days) at Indian Market to help you plan.
STRATEGY: Look and learn
While Indian Market is an important income source for the artists, there’s no rule requiring you to buy anything. Kim Martindale, a collector and art show producer, says a good first-time strategy could be walking the booths, talking to artists, learning about styles and techniques, and seeing what speaks to you.
“For jewelry, pottery and weaving, Indian Market really has all these amazing artists in one place at one time – that’s what’s so interesting,” Martindale said. “You’re interested in jewelry? Go around and see what style you respond to. Zuni is so different from Navajo. One has more silver and one has more inlay and one has more use of turquoise beads. A lot of times people think Indian art is all the same, but in reality, each group has a distinctive style, and those styles are a base for the next generations to build on,” Martindale said.
Nocona Burgess, a Comanche painter who’s been showing at the Santa Fe Indian Market for 20 years, recommends the looking-learning crowd come Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning when artists will have more time to chat. “Saturday morning, it’s a madhouse, then Sunday afternoon, everyone is trying to make their final decisions and purchases,” he said.
Be sure to look for booths with ribbons marking this year’s winners to see what the best-of-the-best looks like. Without a serious collector’s budget, you may not be able to take one of these beauties home, but you’ll learn a lot about what makes a piece great instead of just good.
STRATEGY: Go early
The Santa Fe Indian Market opens for shoppers at 9 a.m. Saturday, but avid collectors will have have scoped out the offerings at the sneak peak for association members (2-4 p.m.) and general preview (4-6 p.m.) Friday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
“It’s an opportunity to see so many different artists’ work in one place because the market can be overwhelming, daunting,” said Schulze, the association’s executive director.
“People will be in there taking notes and deciding, ‘Oh, wow. I really like that piece,’ ” said Nocona Burgess, a Comanche painter who’s shown at the Santa Fe Indian Market for 20 years. Those determined buyers will be at the booth first thing Saturday morning to secure their chosen work. That means if you have your heart set on collecting a particular piece, you need to get there early.
“They go fast, especially the ribbon winners,” said Burgess, who’s collected a stack of ribbons over the 20 years he’s attended.
The separate but simultaneous Indian Free Market at Federal Place opens at 8, and organizer Gregory Schaaf said collectors who have known the artists and their families for years will be there early to snap up works by the patriarchs and matriarchs, who were winning ribbons at the Santa Fe Indian Market in years past.
“If you’re not there by 8:15, it’s too late. They’re sold out,” he said.
STRATEGY: Visit winners from previous years
It’s a big deal to win a ribbon at the Santa Fe Indian Market — a really big deal. While the current winners are enjoying the spotlight and top prices at the 2023 market, track down winners from recent years. They’re the titans of this show, and they’ll be bringing their very best work to the competition.
Martindale thinks this strategy is overlooked by both collectors and the Southwestern Association of Indian Art.
“Their catalog should have winners from at least the last 10 years,” he said. “The 50,000 to 100,000 people walking around the market are aware who won this year but not who won last year or the year before.”
Schulze, the association’s executive director, called that idea “interesting,” but because SWAIA hands out more than 200 awards a year, she said the catalog would be as thick as a dictionary. Instead, she said, SWAIA is working on archiving previous winners on the website.
STRATEGY: Visit emerging artists
Artists who have won ribbons in the past should be able to charge a higher price for their work than newcomers with no established reputation, Martindale, the collector, said. But the market’s rigorous standards for materials and techniques mean you’ll get quality work even when you buy from emerging artists. Plus, your purchase helps seed the future by encouraging the next generation of masters to continue developing their art form.
“Look for who’s coming up. There’s the master, and then there’s the young people coming up behind them who maybe haven’t gotten a lot of recognition yet,” Martindale said. “There’s a chance you could get something more affordable.”
Encouraging market newcomers — young and old — to carry on and carry forward native art traditions is a key goal of the market, Schulze said.
“We’re lucky this year we have a plethora of that,” she said.
For the 2023 market, emerging artists will continue to be spread across the huge venue, but Schulze said SWAIA plans to add booth cards in the future identifying them.
STRATEGY: Visit the Free Indian Market
For decades, whole families of artists were guaranteed a spot in the Santa Fe Indian Market by virtue of their longtime participation, without having to be selected by jurors. This tenure policy ended in 2017, and the next year, the 68 elders who had been excluded by the change were invited to participate with their families in the Free Indian Market, held simultaneously at Federal Park, 106 S. Federal Place.
By 2022, the Free Indian Market had grown from the original 68 to almost 600 artists, making it the second-largest Indian market nationwide. Each family booth may include three or four generations of artists, including small children offering for sale the tiny coiled pots, lizards or snakes they made from a pinch of clay their grandmother gave them and fired alongside her pots.
Gregory Schaaf, a retired Native American history professor who started the Free Indian Market with his wife, Angie, recalls buying a Power Ranger car — a small boy’s first sale as an artist. “The whole family, four generations, all got together and praised him,” Schaff recalled.
STRATEGY: Go big or go home
No matter your income level, if you know what you want and you’re intent on buying, plan to spend as much as you possibly can, Martindale advised.
“Not everybody can afford a $30,000 bracelet, but … get the very best you can afford,” he said.
Whatever you spend, you will be honoring the quality, creativity and tradition of the artists and helping them continue honing their craft for another year, since sales at Indian Market can make up a substantial portion of an artist’s annual income — about 40% for Burgess (the painter), he said.
“It’s a market, and people have to sell to make a living,” Burgess said.
Jewelry artist Ken Romero, a member of Taos and Laguna pueblos, is retired now but still counts on market sales to augment his income.
“Year after year, it’s a pretty darn big show, pretty lucrative,” Romero said.
Romero said it’s important for artists to explain why the best pieces are priced as they are. (He recently sold a bracelet in his signature Pueblo Design Inlay style for $40,000.) One of his bracelets could incorporate 10 ounces of silver and hundreds of stones – each one individually cut, shaped, fit and inlayed.
“A bracelet takes at least three months from start to finish,” he said. “These are not just knickknacks and cheap stuff but high end. This is the real deal. This is high quality work done by hand. You’re not going to go wrong purchasing at this show because we’re all accomplished at our craft,” Romero said.
The Santa Fe Indian Market is one of the most prestigious places for an artist to gain recognition, Schulze said. To be included, they have to adhere to SWAIA’s standards, and that allows buyers to understand they’re buying something authentically made, whether it’s a traditional or contemporary piece, she said.
"The life blood for the market is the artist. When you buy at Indian Market, you’re investing in the life pathway of someone that’s living and breathing,” Schulze said.