Newcomers (and even veterans) at the Santa Fe Indian Market can easily be overwhelmed by the hundreds of booths choking the plaza and surrounding streets with a staggering (and exhausting) array of Native American traditional and contemporary arts.

This year’s market features almost 1,000 artists from more than 200 American Indian tribes and nations displaying their work in 706 booths (up 56 this year, thanks to additional space at Cathedral Park.) Jurors will select winning works in 10 general categories (basketry, pottery, jewelry, for example), each with tens of sub-categories and sub-sub categories.

At a market this size, there is truly something for everyone. 

Recommended for you