Stuart Ashman, CEO form IFAM, arranges a group of Peruvian masks at the IFAM Center on Cerrillos Rd on Thursday afternoon in preparation of their new show. The exhibit “Art that Saves Lives: Masks from the Peruvian Amazon” will feature an array of Covid face masks created by Pueblos Artesanos, an artisan collective from the Peruvian Amazon. The exhibit will include the 30 best handmade masks picked from a larger pool of 253 masks from Peruvian artist from 17 different regions. The opening will take place on Tuesday, October 5 from 5–7pm at the IFAM Center and run through October 13. All masks in the show are available for purchase.

