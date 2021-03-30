Santa Fe County had just three new coronavirus cases Tuesday, state health officials reported. The infections were among 148 statewide.
Health officials said seven more New Mexico residents had died from COVID-19. Among them were a woman over 100 from Chaves County and a woman in her 20s from Eddy County.
The new cases bring the statewide caseload to 197,377 since the pandemic began in March 2020. So far, 3,932 New Mexico people have died from the illness.
There were 110 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Data from the state Department of Health showed nearly 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered statewide by Tuesday, including 111,257 given in a seven-day period.
More than 44 percent of New Mexicans 16 and over have had at least one dose, and 27.3 percent are fully vaccinated, the data showed.
