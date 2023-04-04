WE MAY WANT TO EXPAND our influence and seek freedom as we define it while the energizing sun approaches a conjunction with expansive Jupiter in feisty Aries — but general contrariness keeps stirring the pot. We can be open-minded when we’re calm but grow stubborn under pressure with Mercury and Venus now in relatively peaceful but determined Taurus.
This lineup adds fuel to political debate, but it’s up to us to set the direction. It’s easier to define what we’re against, but more empowering if we focus on what we want instead. If people get feisty, ask them to define their vision, not their antagonism. Slow down contention, reveal foolishness, and help clarify thoughts.
The weekend begins emotionally stormy but with an undertone of heart under a broody Scorpio moon. Our minds sharpen but could be all too willing to banter and debate as mental Mercury sextiles contentious Mars. Just don’t debate if someone shares their deepest feelings; reach for that kind Taurus curiosity instead.
Be protective of all friendships over the weekend; feed them with appreciation and spark as Venus sextiles Neptune in Pisces, a sweet and creative aspect. Our mood grows more optimistic and impatient on Sunday and Monday as the moon enters adventurous Sagittarius. Strange circumstances can help us meet important new people early next week; watch for new allies as Venus enters Gemini. Stand in the stream of life, and stay centered but engage.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7: Give the mind worthy work; a competent if obsessive grand trine with Mars, Saturn, and the Scorpio moon can help us stay on track. Evening eases our hearts as Venus sextiles Neptune; appreciate artistry and imagine the world with a positive difference.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8: We move quickly where our path is clear as Mercury sextiles Mars. A gentle bravery can help us push against an ambient reserve, explore new territory, and manage new mature responsibilities. Tonight, don’t ask anybody to get real; let their spirit and imagination wander as that Scorpio moon trines Neptune.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9: This morning we may want to play hooky, get outside, have a life, and shoot from the hip with unexpected frankness as the moon enters Sagittarius. But responsibilities could cramp our style as the moon squares Saturn. Get the work done, then break routine and dive into life.
MONDAY, APRIL 10: It’s a great day for adventure but hard to buckle down to work as that Sagittarius moon trines the sun and Jupiter. Concentrate on what really does grab attention. Look for movement, new horizons, new ideas, and feel the potential. Find a fresh way to be more honest without a mean edge.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11: It could be a day of great or terrible events as the sun conjuncts Jupiter; either things are blown out of proportion, or they could be really big. Leave meanness and defensiveness behind and stay on target as the moon enters Capricorn. Process bittersweet awareness and recent loss as Venus trines Pluto and asks for more emotional honesty.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12: Love the goals or change direction. Follow-through is key; drop distractions and come back to what is important rather than urgent. Show up for responsibilities and ask others to do the same as the Capricorn moon trines Mercury and Uranus.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13: Deal with logistics, make sure details are wrangled this morning. Those details sift from our brains this afternoon as the moon enters broad horizon-focused Aquarius and conjuncts Pluto. Become aware of, but not ruled by, a shift in group dynamics and public opinion.