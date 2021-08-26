The New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association's Zia Regional Rodeo will take place Friday through Sunday in Santa Fe.
Events include bull riding, calf roping on foot, chute dodging, mounted breakaway roping, steer riding and team roping.
Events begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Rodeo de Santa Fe, 3237 Rodeo Road, and continue Saturday and Sunday, with 9 a.m. starts on both days.
For more information, go to nmgra.org.
