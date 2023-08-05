The football officiating shortage is getting so dire, referee Estevan Baca wants to fly a banner across Northern New Mexico — if not the state — that says “Save Junior High Football.”

The continued dwindling number of officials in the area has not reached a crisis stage yet, but referees and athletic directors aren’t mincing their words when it comes to how bad it is getting.

Two years ago, the northeast region of the New Mexico Officials Association had 24 football refs. That number is down to 20 for this season.

Recommended for you