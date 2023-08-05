The football officiating shortage is getting so dire, referee Estevan Baca wants to fly a banner across Northern New Mexico — if not the state — that says “Save Junior High Football.”
The continued dwindling number of officials in the area has not reached a crisis stage yet, but referees and athletic directors aren’t mincing their words when it comes to how bad it is getting.
Two years ago, the northeast region of the New Mexico Officials Association had 24 football refs. That number is down to 20 for this season.
Baca focuses his point about the severity of the officials’ shortage on middle school football games; those will be the first ones to be canceled if there are not enough refs for all of the games during the week.
Baca said it’s very likely he and his fellow
whistle-blowers will be averaging four to six games a week just to make it to the end of the season. He already had a tough conversation with his wife, saying jokingly she will be a divorcee for the next three months.
“Monday, I’ll be calling a [JV] game,” Baca said. “Wednesday, it’ll be junior high. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, I’ll be calling a varsity game. On Sundays, I’ll be watching all the video from the week’s games, evaluating myself.
“That’s tough.”
John Baca, the northeast region assignor for the NMOA, said what makes his job of assigning games so challenging is the vastness of his region. It extends northwest to Escalante in Tierra Amarilla to Clayton in the northeast corner and travels to Santa Rosa in east-central New Mexico.
That’s 18 high school teams, most of whom have at least one sub-varsity team, along with feeder middle school programs.
John Baca said schools already have shuffled games around to accommodate officials. Taos and Santa Fe Indian School elected to have their season openers Aug. 19 instead of Aug. 18. With that said, Estevan Baca will be a part of the officiating crew that will oversee both games.
“I had a Zoom meeting with all the athletics directors, and told them, right now, I only had three crews of five [officials],” John Baca said. “ ‘I can only cover three games [per day] during the week, if you want them all covered.’ ”
There are a variety of reasons for the decline in officials. The most common theme is that unruly fans and coaches have chased off many of those willing to put on the black-and-white stripes. But current officials also say there isn’t as much public interest in officiating as there used to be.
“You would find guys who played [a sport] and had graduated, and they wanted to give back to the sport in some way,” John Baca said. “That’s just not the case now.”
With the dearth of officials comes some hard decisions for school officials and coaches.
West Las Vegas athletic director Richard Tripp scheduled four of the Dons’ varsity games on a Saturday because of the shortage. Then again, he’s had plenty of experience in rescheduling games recently: Last year, he had three games moved to either Thursday or Saturday, and three met a similar fate in 2021.
“Those guys are working their you-know-whats off so that as few of the varsity games are rescheduled as possible,” Tripp said. “They are making it sound like it is better than it is, God bless them. But it’s worse in our area than people are letting on.”
Zac Stevenson, the New Mexico Activities Association’s Commissioner of Officials, said New Mexico is in a better place than most states in terms of the overall number of officials for all sports. In fact, he said they are approaching figures the state had prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stevenson said the rate of decline in officials is around 30% nationally, but it’s closer to 6% in New Mexico. Still, he said there are some prospective officials who are still on the fence about working this season. Much of that is because they can’t commit to a lot of games during the week.
“What we’ve seen, at least last year, was less about shortages and more about availability,” Stevenson said. “In the basketball season last year, there were a few nights where close to half of our officials just weren’t available for various reasons — work commitment, family, other commitments — that are out there on those days.”
John Baca said other regions — the central region that includes Albuquerque, in particular — are helping each other when there is a staff shortage by providing a crew for those games. So don’t be surprised if an Albuquerque officiating crew comes up for a game in
Santa Fe.
Estevan Baca said those out-of-region crews are compensated with travel reimbursements. The NMAA increased the pay rate for officials a couple of years ago, as they get $45 for middle school games, $50 for sub-varsity matchups and $75 for varsity games.
“You get paid pretty decent,” Estevan said. “A junior high game is an hour, an hour [and] 15 minutes. I tell people it’s a great way to get out.”
John Baca said his concern is keeping his minuscule crew together through the season. He said it’s not unusual to lose a couple of officials because of injuries or a personal matter, which makes it even tougher to schedule games. Add to that the ever-increasing age of officials, and it can become a ticking time bomb.
John Baca pointed out he had a 23-year-old become an official last year, but he is an exception to the rule. On top of that, the lesser experienced officials are taking on varsity games when they probably are not ready for it. He said when he first started as a ref, it took him six years before he saw his first varsity action.
“Officials are working varsity games their very first year now,” John said. “So, what I am doing is putting those people in positions where they are working with a veteran crew but double-up [officials] on that one sideline and try to guide them through in scrimmages and when games start so that they are not stranded on an island like that.”
Stevenson said the NMAA has ventured the state and the recent coaches clinic in Albuquerque in late July to promote a deal in which school district employees and even students can have their entry fees waived if they decide to become an official.
The organization offered that to the general public a couple of years ago as the state came out of the pandemic, but it did not work out as well as the NMAA liked.
“We had a larger number than we would have liked where we waived their fee, would take their insurance, we sent them rulebooks, and then they never followed through,” Stevenson said. “So, we want to make sure we find that balance on who will follow through on that and continue to participate.”
Estevan Baca said while many people see social media videos of fans mistreating officials and wonder why anyone would want to do it, he doesn’t see it that way. He admits he gets tunnel vision when he is working and doesn’t hear the fans — and sometimes the coaches.
He added veteran officials know enough to try to avoid interactions with fans because of the social media impact. And most coaches understand officials are doing their best, Estevan said, and have good relationships with the officials before and after games.
That makes him feel good about the job he is doing.
“They understand we are doing our best and we want to put out the best product we can,” Estevan said. “I tell people, ‘If a ref blows a call, who does it hurt?’ The player will move on to the next play. The ref, he will go back three or four times [mentally] during their game to figure out if they screwed up and why.
“We expect a lot out of ourselves. We expect to be 100% [perfect].”
John Baca said he believes his group will get through the season, so long as no one leaves. However, he said as bad as the football season might be, it might serve as an appetizer for what fans can expect in the winter.
“If you think football is going to be bad, just wait for the basketball season,” John said.