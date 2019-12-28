There is a big difference between knowing and hoping.
It was everything to the sophomore group on the Santa Fe High boys basketball roster. On Friday, most of the group of four underclassmen were thrown into the fire after junior forward Fedonta “JB” White went down with a knee injury, and it showed at times in a 73-70 loss to Albuquerque Highland in the semifinals of Rio Rancho’s Jalene Berger Holiday Classic.
A day later, the same Demonswere more prepared and ready for whatever came their way in the third-place game against another Albuquerque school — Hope Christian. Even though the foursome of Elijah Apodaca, Elefio Benavidez, Joseph Lopez-Ramos and Diego Ortiz only managed five points in a 69-57 win, the Demons didn’t need them to score.
Execution and effort were the key words for the day. Santa Fe High (10-2) had plenty of firepower in the forms of Cruz Martinez (17 points), Cody Garcia (15), Carlos Dassaro (14) and P.J. Lovato (10), but what the sophomores needed to do was give head coach Zack Cole the flexibility to give his key players rest while not sacrificing too much.
“Coach always says it doesn’t matter when you get your time, it’s what you do when you get it,” Benavidez said. “So, every time I got on the floor, I just tried to do my best that I can and move the ball around.”
That the Demons also avoided foul trouble that forced the younger players onto the floor against the Hornets the previous day was an added benefit. Cole said the sophomores knowing they were going to play had a big part in their performance.
“It was a little different [Saturday night] because we talked about it before we loaded the bus at our shoot around,” Cole said. “They knew they were going to play. So, they got their mind right, as opposed to not knowing if you’re going to play, and then you get thrown in and you get a little nervous. I think that had something to do with it. You just feel more prepared.”
Knowing that White wasn’t going to be on the court had a similar effect for the team. The Demons used a full-court press that forced turnovers and a swarming, active 2-3 zone defense to keep Hope Christian (3-5) on its heels. Add to that another barrage of 3-pointers, and Santa Fe High was off to the races.
The Demons hit six 3s in the opening quarter and seven in the first 8 minutes, 26 seconds to build a commanding 31-10 lead when Quintana hit a corner 3 26 seconds into the second quarter. The Huskies were careless with the ball during that stretch, committing six turnovers, and that combined with Santa Fe High’s red-hot shooting (14 of its first 21 from the field) to build an insurmountable lead.
Lopez-Ramos had his hand in that fast start, scoring on a layup and a putback midway through the second quarter to up the margin to 37-16 with 3:01 left. Not even losing Garcia to a second foul affected Santa Fe High. Much of that was because of the coaching the Demons have received over the years from Cole and his staff.
“We just have to move the ball around a lot,” Lovato said. “When we start moving the ball around, that’s when we get a lot of our shots just wide open.”
However, not everything was rosy for the sophomores. Quintana left the game moments after making his 3-pointer with a twisted ankle and didn’t returned. It seemed to add to another chapter to the book of injuries the Demons have had in 2019.
Since the calendar turned, White and senior Anthony Sisneros have suffered a pair of knee injuries that put them on the bench at the beginning and end of the year, Lovato missed part of the District 5-5A season in January and February with an ankle injury, Martinez also injured his ankle playing in the summer and now Quintana put his stamp on the injury list.
Cole admitted he can’t wait for 2020, especially because he sees a silver lining amid the dark clouds.
“I’m ready to ring in 2020, I’ll tell you that right now,” Cole said laughing. “We’ve had some unfortunate events, but everyone is going to be OK. It’s just that, time heals. You got to be patient in those moments because you don’t want to push teenage guys to push their bodies to the limit. We’re just going to be smart going forward and trust everyone on the roster.”
And Cole means everyone.
Fifth placeAbq. Sandia Prep 50, Española Valley 35Española held a 21-16 lead at the half, but the offense sputtered in the second half of the consolation championship and a battle between Sundevil teams. The same couldn’t be said of Sandia Prep (5-3), which exploded for 34 points after the break to put the game away. Sam Henderson led the comeback with 12 points in the third quarter and 15 in the second half as he finished with 28 points. Nate Nguyen scored seven of his 10 points in the second half in a supporting role.
Española (8-5) was led by Jon Garcia’s nine points, but six came in the first half. Melaki Jones and Anthony Law each had seven.
