If the University of New Mexico men’s basketball season hasn’t bottomed out yet, Tuesday night’s blowout loss at Utah State dropped the Lobos close enough to see it.
UNM dropped its third straight game, getting hammered by the Aggies 81-56 at the Dee Smith Center in Logan, Utah.
Utah State (16-13, 7-9 Mountain West) hit its first eight shots and used a 12-0 run early on to set the tone for the rest of the night. The Aggies led by as many as 27 and competed the regular season sweep of UNM (11-16, 3-10) for the second straight season. The Lobos have dropped eight of their last nine to Utah State.
New Mexico’s leading scorer, Jaelen House, was held to just two points, and the Lobos shot just 36 percent from the floor. Combined with poor defense on several possessions, it made for another long night for a team that just a week ago celebrated its biggest win of the season against then-No. 22 Wyoming.
“We’ve allowed fatigue, mentally and physically, to just zap our spirit and zap our enthusiasm,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino on his postgame appearance on KKOB-AM. “We’re just not ourselves right now at all. Are we a great team when we are ourselves, no. We’re a building team but we have to get back home and establish some type of identity.”
The Lobos have played four games in eight days, the last three resulting in consecutive losses by an average of nearly 19 points. Tuesday’s loss means they can finish no higher than ninth place in the final Mountain West standings.
Pitino rotated in a number of role players who don’t get much playing time. Reserve guard Taryn Todd logged 20 minutes and eventually fouled out while Birima Seck was on the floor for 14 minutes and scored four points.
“I told these guys, ‘listen, man, I’ve got to use the bench to teach you guys defensively,’” Pitino said. “Because we are not getting better at what we need to do.”
Missed assignments on defense gave Utah State a number of uncontested buckets in the paint and jumpers from the outside. On some nights, those deficiencies can be offset by the usual scoring combination of House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. On Tuesday, Mashburn had a team-high 13 points but missed 10 of his 15 shot attempts while House was just 1-for-8 shooting and never got to the free throw line.
“We’re not very good when [House] is not very good, that’s just the bottom line,” Pitino said. “He is in a funk right now, and we gotta get him out of it.”
Utah State had four players finish in double figures, led by Justin Bean’s 21 points and 10 rebounds. He and low-post man Brandon Horvath combined to go 17-for-23 from the field for 40 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
The Lobos are quickly closing in on the regular season finale. They have only three games left, starting with Saturday’s home date against Air Force and ending with a March 5 visit from UNLV in The Pit. A win over Air Force all but clinches the No. 9 seed in next month’s MWC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.
Pitino said the team will honor its outgoing seniors the night of the March 5 game. He said Tuesday longtime walk-ons Clay Patterson and Jordan Arroyo have been given full scholarships for the remainder of the season and will be recognized on senior night. The pair have been together for four years; Patterson after a celebrated prep career at Rio Rancho and Arroyo after a stellar run with Atrisco Heritage Academy.
Other than that, Pitino said, it’s back to the drawing board for a team that is about to end its eighth straight season without a postseason bid.
“There’s not a whole lot of positivity going on right now,” he said. “It’s just tell it how it is and we just get back and continue to learn and grow.”
