The NFL's announcement that Sarah Thomas will be an official in the Super Bowl is a landmark moment for women in the most manly of sports. Women have made significant headway in football over the last generation.
Katie Sowers was on the 49ers staff from 2017 through this season while the Browns (Callie Brownson) and the Washington Football Team (Jennifer King) had female assistants this year, with Brownson and King facing one another when their teams met in September. On Friday, King was named a full-time offensive assistant on Ron Rivera's staff.
The college game has had its own breakthroughs with former UNM kicker Katie Hnida blazing a trail by being the first female to score in a Division I game, doing so with an extra point for the Lobos in 2003. That, of course, was followed by last year's story of Sarah Fuller of Vanderbilt, who became the first female to appear in a game for a Power-5 school.
The local scene has also had its landmark moments, like homecoming queen Vanessa Lucero's 1-yard touchdown run for West Las Vegas in a 2003 game against Pojoaque. It was believed to be the first time a girl had scored a touchdown in New Mexico, and it catapulted her into national fame with appearances on numerous TV talk shows.
The last two decades have given such a rise to females crossing the lines to play in male-dominated sports that it's not nearly as uncommon as it used to be. Women have proven they belong, and it seems opportunities are becoming more available.
Back to Thomas.
She broke into the NFL in 2015 and has become one of the most well-respected officials in the league. It got the New Mexico Activities Association's Dana Pappas to do a little research when people began approaching her about if and when a female would ever work a state championship football game.
As the director of officials for the NMAA, she found that it has actually happened several times. The first, she wrote in a post on Facebook last week, was in 2002 when Albuquerque's Terri Abraham got the call. Five years later, Abraham and Lilly Hill worked on the same crew in a state title game.
Pappas wrote that Hill went on to work another championship game in 2015 while Abraham doubled down to become the first woman to umpire a state baseball championship, doing so in 2002 and 2005.
MMA fighter defeated
The storybook rise of Santa Fe mixed martial artist Jerome Rivera took another hit last week when he lost a unanimous decision to Brazilian Francisco Figueiredo.
Rivera was on the short end of a 29-28 scorecard in all three rounds on an ESPN event that aired Wednesday from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Their bout was one of 14 on the UFC Fight Night event headlined by Michael Chiesa’s unanimous decision over Neil Mangy.
A flyweight who was born and raised in Santa Fe and proudly sports a large Zia tattoo on his left pec, Rivera (10-4) has lost two straight decisions since signing a three-fight deal with the UFC and ESPN. The 25-year-old also lost to Tyson Nam on a UFC Fight Night card in September, a fight he accepted just days before it took place.
He has dropped four of his last seven decisions since 2017, a string that includes a devastating elbow injury that sidelined him for several months.
Nicknamed “The Renegade,” Rivera had 85 strikes to Figueiredo’s 39, but the Brazilian controlled much of the fight and won the first two rounds. With his corner desperate for a knockout, Rivera came out much more aggressive in the third round and landed a flurry of combinations in the waning moments.
It wasn’t enough, and now the question becomes what’s next for a man who lives and trains full time in the Santa Fe/Albuquerque area.
NMSU assistant AD praised
One of these days Braun Cartwright will be calling the shots as the main guy, assuming the spacious corner office with the nicest views of the football stadium and tennis bubble. For now, he’s the No. 2 in New Mexico State’s athletic department.
But, as we found out this past week, people are taking notice.
Cartwright was named one of the top assistant ADs in the country by Silver Waves Media. The outfit consulted with presidents, coaches, search firms and numerous influencers in the basketball universe to see who among the country’s hundreds of colleges stood out the most.
There are 84 names on the list and Cartwright, the Aggies’ deputy AD and chief operating officer, was among them. His duties include oversight of the department and, according to AD Mario Moccia, was the braintrust in getting the school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams to and from Arizona during New Mexico’s coronavirus lockdown.
He also oversees the department’s compliance program and has positioned himself as the school’s conduit for communication with the NCAA.
The list also included SMU’s senior associate athletic director, Lauren Adee. Her background includes a stop at the University of New Mexico when she was the director of annual giving for the Lobos.
Moccia tweeted that Cartwright is so smart that NMSU has an annual “Braun is wrong award” to the person who can point out any mistakes me might make.
Tri-Cities Chili Peppers
In the “Wish we’d have thought of that/Southwest bureau” department, a club in the Coastal Plain League has come up with a catchy team name and a fairly unique uniform.
The Tri-Cities Chili Peppers (that's right, no 'e') were birthed in 2019 and scheduled to make their debut in the CPL, a collegiate summer baseball league, in the Southeast, last year. The pandemic wiped it off the books. The team is scheduled to make its long-awaited appearance this year.
The mascots in the CPL are, to be honest, pretty cool. This year’s lineup includes the Savannah Bananas, Macon Bacon, High Point-Thomasville HiToms, Lexington County Blowfish and the Wilson Tobs (a shortened version of the nickname Tobacconists which pays homage to the region's tobacco industry).
The Chili Peppers — any native New Mexican probably feels like storming the castle because of the spelling — play in Colonial Heights, Va., about a two- or three-hour drive south of Washington, D.C. Their mascot, Blaze, is a giant red pepper and the team’s insignia has three cartoon peppers, one yellow, one red, the other green, doing baseball things with toothy grins.
They’ll wear three uniform combos. The all-red look (including pants) is for home games, all black is for the road and the spicy green comes with a sleeveless vest and stylized font across the chest is for special occasions.
The look seems like it would have been a perfect fit for a fledgling Pecos League team — appropriately spelled, of course.
